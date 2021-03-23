EXPLAINER: How states are seeking to loosen controls on guns

Mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado since last week have reignited calls to tighten gun laws, but many states across the U.S. have been heading the other way. In Montana, the Republican governor signed a measure to allow guns in more public places, including college campuses and the state Capitol. Other states are considering bills that would allow people to carry weapons in public without permits and prohibit local enforcement of federal gun restrictions. Even with Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, gun-rights supporters have hope that the loosened restrictions will be upheld in federal courts that are increasingly conservative.