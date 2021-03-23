EXPLAINER: Israelis vote in fourth election in 2 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is holding its fourth election in two years after two deadlocked votes and a government that collapsed after less than a year. This election is widely seen as a one-issue referendum — with the electorate almost evenly divided — on whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can remain in power. Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009 and is looking for a decisive victory, promising to form a “full-on right-wing” government supported by his traditional ultra-Orthodox allies and hard-line nationalists. Against him stands a loose coalition of opposition parties and disgruntled former lieutenants seeking to oust him.