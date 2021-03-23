Feds: 4 arrested, accused in Cuban migrant smuggling scheme

MIAMI (AP) — Federal agents say they have arrested four men accused of taking part in a scheme to smuggle migrants from Cuba to the Florida Keys. The Miami Herald reports that Alberto Garcia, Manuel Fonseca, Yudier Panaque and Yosniel Fuentes made their first appearance on Monday in a Key West federal courtroom. Officials say agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations arrested Garcia, Fonseca and Panaque on Sunday at a marina in Tavernier as they worked to bring in a group of migrants. Fuentes was arrested later after agents executed a search warrant at a house in Homestead, which is southwest of Miami.