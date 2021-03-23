Fire rages through NY assisted living home, killing resident

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) -- A fire at an assisted living center in suburban New York has killed one resident and sent two firefighters and multiple residents to hospitals.

Rescuers are combing through rubble for a third firefighter who is missing after the blaze early Tuesday at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. That's about 30 miles north of New York City.

Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear says the missing firefighter issued a mayday call while rescuing a resident on the building's third floor.

Other firefighters rushed to help but couldn't because the flames were too intense.

Investigators are trying to determine the fire's cause.