Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders, who have won 11 of 13. Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

UNDATED (AP) — Former All-Star pitcher Steven Wright is hoping to revive his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 36-year-old knuckleballer has signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. Wright missed all of last season while recovering from right elbow surgery. He says he feels as good as he has in a decade. The comeback is also an attempt for Wright to re-write the end of his career. His final seasons in Boston included suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence and Performance Enhancing Drug policies. He says he was transparent with the Pirates during the signing process and is ready to move on.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back defensive lineman Chris Wormley on a two-year deal. Pittsburgh is in need of help along the line after veteran Tyson Alualu left in free agency for Jacksonville. Wormley had eight tackles in 13 games for the Steelers last season after Pittsburgh acquired him from AFC North rival Baltimore. The Steelers also signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.