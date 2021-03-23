Hong Kong suspends BioNTech vaccines over packaging defects

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using BioNTech shots after they were informed by distributor Fosun Pharma that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government statement said the suspension was immediate while the matter was investigated by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement. However, vaccinations will be halted as a preventive and safety measure.