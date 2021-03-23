Indonesia to deport Russian drug convict who fled on 1st try

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is deporting a Russian drug convict after he fled from his home country and escaped his first deportation attempt on the resort island of Bali. Andrei Kovalenka served a prison sentence in Indonesia for hashish possession before it tried to deport him in February. He escaped during the transfer, and police found him and his partner at a villa after 13 days on the run and arrested him. He was being transported from Bali to Jakarta, where he will be transferred to Russian custody for the trip home. Indonesian officials say Kovalenka was convicted in a Russian drug case in 2011 but fled without serving the sentence.