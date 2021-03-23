Lawmakers look to limit redistricting chair’s political ties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans and Democrats in Pennsylvania’s Capitol are agreeing on at least one thing in an otherwise bitter political atmosphere. Senators gave a unanimous vote in committee on Tuesday on a bill designed to limit the political connections of what could be the deciding member of a panel tasked with redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts before the 2022 elections. Under the state Constitution, the panel’s first four members are each a partisan as a floor leader of a legislative caucus. The fifth member is appointed by the state Supreme Court if those four members cannot decide on whom to select within 45 days.