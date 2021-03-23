McLeod, Palmieri score in New Jersey’s 4-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Flyers dropped their third straight game. Joel Farabee scored his 14th goal and Sean Couturier added two goals late in the third. The Flyers are 4-8-1 in March. Goalie Carter Hart is just 2-5. The Flyers host the Rangers on Thursday and Friday, as they try and gain ground in the East.