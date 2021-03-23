Oakland launches guaranteed pay plan for low-income people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of Oakland, California has announced a privately funded program to give low-income families of color $500 a month with no rules on how to spend it. The program is one of the largest forms of a guaranteed income project the U.S. so far. Its idea is that giving poor people a set amount of money each month will ease the stresses of poverty that contribute to poor health and hinder their ability to find full-time work. The idea isn’t new, but has received attention recently after progressive mayors launched similar programs across the country. The first program was launched in Stockton, California in 2019.