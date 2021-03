(WBNG) - According to 511NY all lanes are blocked and emergency personnel are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer along with a crash with injuries on US 11.

All lanes are blocked from CR-32 (Kirkwood) to Cedarhurst Road as well as the Kirkwood ramp.

All motorists are being diverted to Trim St. to Place Rd.

Department of transportation and emergency personnel are on scene.

This story will be updated.