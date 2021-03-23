Protests at Binghamton City Council President’s home prompts police response

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says it responded to a protest at the residence of City Council President Sophia Resciniti.

Police say multiple officers responded to the area of Leroy Street and Crestmont Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday, but the crowd had already dispersed when patrols arrived.

Police noted that witnesses said around two to three dozen protesters were outside of Resciniti's home. Police say they were dressed in all black and they shouted for Resciniti to come outside, insults and "other expletives."

Additionally, the department says officers monitored a protest on Hawley Street earlier Monday evening where many were dressed in black.

Police say some of the protesters had knocked on the windows of City Hall's second floor entrance before they were dispersed by officers.

Authorities say Resciniti and two City Clerk employees were inside the building. Officers escorted Resciniti to her vehicle, they say.

The department says it was made aware of a threatening social media post made against members of Binghamton City Council late Monday night.

In a statement, Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the protests occurred after Resciniti closed a public comment session on the city's police reform plan after callers used profanity.

Mayor David's full statement is posted below:

“Last night, City Council President Sophia Resciniti closed a public comment session on the City’s police reform plan following repeated profanity from callers. “After the nearly two-hour session ended, a group of protestors who had been outside the Harvey Justice Building crossed the street to City Hall and approached the second-floor entrance, outside where Council meets. Some began banging on the glass to the meeting space where President Resciniti was with two employees of the Clerk’s Office. No other City Council members were in the building, having joined the public comment session remotely. Police were present and protestors eventually dispersed. President Resciniti was then escorted to her car by police. “Shortly after President Resciniti arrived home, a group of approximately 30 protestors, many dressed in black, assembled in the dark outside her house, where she was with her family. The protestors shouted profanities and insults, calling for President Resciniti to come out of her house. This continued until the police were called. “Let me be absolutely clear: What happened to President Resciniti and her family after last night’s City Council meeting is reprehensible and unacceptable. “I have repeatedly spoken out against the leadership of multiple groups that organized last night’s protest for their vitriolic rhetoric and attempts to stir up division and distrust within the community. “I am calling on all City officials to join me now in condemning the role of these groups and the tactics used last night against President Resciniti and her family, which were designed to intimidate, bully and harass. “As public officials, our words matter — and so does our silence. It’s incumbent upon us to send a clear message that these types of tactics will not be tolerated. “We must recognize the wide diversity of opinions held by community members — including those opinions we disagree with — and respect their right to speak publicly. However, the actions last night by a group of fringe anti-police activists to harass an elected official have no place in our community. “This was not a peaceful protest, but an angry mob seeking a confrontation at someone’s family home. “No one should have to endure what President Resciniti and her family experienced last night. As a community, we are better than that. We cannot accept any person being made to feel unsafe because of a difference of opinion. “Binghamton Police are investigating Monday night’s incident, as well as a threatening social media post made regarding members of Binghamton City Council. At the Police Department’s recommendation, City officials are exploring a change in Council’s meeting location for security purposes.”

12 News has reached out to City Council President Sophia Resciniti's office for comment. A call went unanswered.