Rona Jaffe award for emerging writers is discontinued

NEW YORK (AP) — A literary prize that had provided vital support to Tracy K. Smith, Eula Biss and more than 100 other women early in their writing careers has been discontinued. Administrators of the Rona Jaffe Writers’ Awards cited “significant” costs in running the program, founded in 1995. For the past quarter century, the Jaffe Foundation had annually awarded six or more women with $30,000 each to give them more time to write. The awards were established by Rona Jaffe, a novelist who died in 2005.