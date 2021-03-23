Skip to Content

Showers return to the forecast

Tonight: Clouds increase. 20% chance of a few showers toward morning. Low: 39-45

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will increase tonight and it will not be as chilly as recent mornings by Wednesday. There is a chance of some showers toward morning. The chance of rain is around 20%. Lows drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Showers are in the forecast for midweek, but we do not anticipate an all-day rainfall.

Tonight on 12 News we will time rain showers out for you and let you know if the mild weather is expected to stick around.

Howard Manges

