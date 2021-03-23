Tensions mount between Afghan government, powerful warlord

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tensions are mounting between Afghanistan’s government and a powerful local warlord. Deadly clashes erupted over the weekend in a rural province between the warlord’s fighters and government troops. The warlord, Abdul Ghani Alipoor, has deep support among ethnic Hazaras, a minority who sees him as a protector in the face of militant attacks and government corruption. In January, security forces opened fire on Alipoor’s supporters who were protesting in central Maidan Wardak province, killing at least 11. The fear is that, with powerful warlords holding power in local areas across Afghanistan, the violence could be a harbinger of more chaos as U.S. troops head toward the exits.