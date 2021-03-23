Tioga County asks residents to be cautious of virus into spring

(WBNG) -- Tioga County officials say the county saw a decline of COVID-19 cases before seeing an increase of cases within "the last few weeks."

As the weather gets warmer and more people will be outside, county officials say they would like to remind residents to remain cautious of the pandemic.

The county would like to remind residents of the following safety guidelines:

Wear a mask and practice social distancing.

While in public, keep at least a 6 feet distance from others.

Stay home if you’re feeling sick.

Wash your hands often and cover your cough.

Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

Get a vaccine when you are eligible.

For more information, go to the Tioga County Public Health Department by clicking here.

Officials say the community can help reduce the spread of the virus through collective efforts.