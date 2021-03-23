Vaccination getting easier for Northern Tioga County residents, clinic set for tomorrow at Newark Valley middle school

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Tioga County Public Health announced this week another vaccination clinic this week, this one Wednesday at the middle school in Newark Valley.

Just weeks ago getting a vaccine appointment was next to impossible for many residents in Northern Tioga County, but tomorrow's clinic, as well as vaccine appointments at the nearby Walgreens, are easing some of that burden.

Previously, many residents had to travel to Binghamton University, Sayre, PA, or Owego to get an appointment, something that was impossible for many older people.

Newark Valley Mayor Jim Tornatore says he is optimistic about the current situation and says it's a relief for residents of his village as well as nearby Berkshire and Richford to have easier access to the vaccine.

"It's so much better now that these sites have been created locally, neighbors helping neighbors, local taxis can get you to the sites. So it was a problem, it's not so much a problem now," he said.

He added that Tioga Opportunities offering assistance with vaccine signups for individuals without access to the internet also drastically improved the situation.

He says that while the virus is still a threat, he is optimistic for the future as more people get vaccinated.

Appointments for the clinic are limited, and preregistration is required. You can check for availability by clicking here.