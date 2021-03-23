Watchdog: Routes given to census takers were often confusing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Census Bureau had a new automated system for the 2020 count. Called “the optimizer,” it was designed to create efficient routes for census takers as they knocked on doors of households that hadn’t yet responded to the survey. Instead, it often sent them on journeys that made no sense and distributed cases unevenly among the workers. These and other problems are described in a watchdog report released Tuesday just ahead of Senate testimony by the acting Census Bureau director. The Government Accountability Office report echoes the complaints census takers made to The Associated Press last summer and fall.