$1,000 reward offered for info that leads to arrest of Columbus Park shooting suspect

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says its offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that left two people injured the evening of March 23.

According to a news release, Binghamton Police officers found the first victim near the Columbus Park basketball courts with gunshot wounds to both his legs. They say he was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the second victim was found in the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his wrist. They say he was taken to the hospital from the scene by a personal vehicle.

Authorities say five shots were fired in total.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.