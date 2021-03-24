Amazon Prime Video to stream 21 Yankees games

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to members in New York’s broadcast market for the second straight season, a slate that starts with an April 18 matchup against Tampa Bay, The games are produced by the Yankees’ YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX. Broadcasts will include a 15-game pregame show and streams viewed on Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV and will include an in-game statistics feed. MLB owners voted in November 2019 to have digital streaming rights within a team’s broadcast market revert to each club from Baseball Advanced Media starting with 2020.