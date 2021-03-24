Beyond the pandemic: London’s Tube battles to stay on track

LONDON (AP) — Even as many of its famous institutions closed during the coronavirus pandemic for most of the past 12 months, London’s Underground kept running through three successive lockdowns. Nicknamed the Tube, its staff from cleaners to train drivers take pride in maintaining a system that keeps London’s heart beating. But with ridership and ticket revenue a small fraction of pre-pandemic levels, the Underground faces one of the biggest crises since it opened in 1863. Before the nationwide lockdown a year ago, about 5 million journeys a day were taken on the Tube. Ridership plunged to just 4% of that early in the outbreak and now carries about a fourth of that.