Binghamton City Council president speaks out after protest at her home

(WBNG) -- The protest comes after a city council public hearing was abruptly ended by Binghamton City Council President Sophia Resciniti Monday night.

After Monday night's public hearing, Resciniti says she was met with a crowd of protesters in front of her home.

"I came home and five minutes later my kids came up to me and said, 'Mom, people are outside screaming, what is going on,'" said Resciniti.

During the meeting, Resciniti says she asked residents multiple times to use appropriate language. According to residents in the meeting, some profanity was used to describe disapproval of Binghamton's police reform plan.

Toward the end of the meeting, a video captured by a resident shows Resciniti calling for a motion to adjourn after more profanity had been used. Without an official motion, 7th District Councilman Tom Scanlon called to second, and within seconds the video feed cuts out. Councilwoman Aviva Friedman tried to stop the meeting from ending and calls the move appalling.

"If I'm waiting to call into a public hearing, and the caller before me swears so then the hearing gets cut short, how is that my fault? My voice doesn't get to be heard on the record in the same way others have," said Friedman.

For many on the call, they did not get to express their thoughts in front of the council about the plan. This is leaving some residents wondering what the priority is for council members.

"Sophia Resciniti and other folks on the council are more concerned with policing people's language, than actually listening to people from the community when they talk about racism within the police," said Tina Chronopoulos, a Binghamton resident and regular attendee to public meetings. She did not attend the protest at Resciniti's home.

Resciniti says her reasoning for cutting the meeting short is profanity is not a productive way to have a conversation. She also cites families joining in the conversation.

"It really doesn't allow for the person to listen, to hear," said Resciniti.

However, Councilwoman Friedman says elected officials have a duty to engage with the community.

"Our job is to listen to our constituents, and uplift and uphold their voices, and their views, and we can't just say, 'Nope, I'm tired of listening to this,'" said Friedman.

Resciniti agrees it is part of the job to face criticism, but protesting at her home was crossing a line for both her and her family.

"To intimidate me, to bully me, this was behavior that absolutely in any way shape or form [doesn't] further the work that we've been asked to do," said Resciniti.

It is unclear as to if the Binghamton City Council would re-open that public hearing.A vote on the reform plan is scheduled for next week. You can still submit a public comment by emailing BPDcollaborative@cityofbinghamton.com