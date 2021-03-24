Broome County authorities alert public to scam of caller posing as deputy sheriff

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a scam involving a person posing as a deputy sheriff asking for money.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves a person calling and identifying themselves as Sheriff's Office Lieutenant telling victims that they missed jury duty or court and they need to complete paperwork and pay a fine to avoid arrest.

The Sheriff's Office says the caller also tells the victim to meet them at the Broome County Sheriff's Office parking lot and wait for them there.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder would like to remind residents that deputy sheriffs do not collect fines. The Sheriff's Office said in a news release, "Any exchange of money is conducted within the confines of the office and done so in an official manner, not in a parking lot."

Additionally, Sheriff Harder says he would like to also remind residents the Sheriff's Office parking lot is a safe zone that is under 24-hour surveillance and every license plate that enters and exits the parking lot is recorded.

Authorities ask that if you receive a phone call from someone claiming they are a deputy sheriff that seems suspicious, report the call to the Sheriff's Office at 607-778-1911, option 1.