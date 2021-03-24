Broome County residents can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine wait lists

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in which the Executive gave an update on the county's positivity rate and vaccination efforts.

Garnar said that the numbers for the county are still low. Right now, he says, the positivity rate hovers around 1.7%, lower than the state's average, but warned that there has been a higher rate over the past few days, adding that residents should stay vigilant.

Garner explained that the county is actively working to vaccinate all those eligible and that a wait list has even been created if there are any no-shows.

"Just like any type of health care appointment there's some people that are no-shows," said Garnar, adding, "What we'll do is then go to the wait list and we'll call people and say 'look we have an opportunity, because someone didn't come, to get a vaccine and let's go get it.'"

However, Garnar says signing up for the wait list does not mean you are guaranteed a spot. You can find the wait list by clicking here.

Garnar also highlighted some milestones the county has reached, saying that over 60,000 residents have received their first dose and 35,000 are fully vaccinated which brings the percent vaccinated to 31.4%.

The Health Department is also looking for community health workers for its site. You can find more information by clicking here.