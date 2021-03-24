Crosby, Wilson hope for ‘some clarity’ from NHL on hits

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Washington winger Tom Wilson have found themselves in agreement on something. Both are questioning the NHL on a lack of clarity between clean and dirty hits on the ice. One solution may be adding an off-ice official high above the play as a backup. That official could help referees decide whether a hit is worth a major penalty. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has doled out eight suspensions for a total of 20 games this season. Last year, the total was 20 suspensions totaling 51 games.