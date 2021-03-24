Delaware County man sentenced to more than 17 years in jail for transportation of child pornography

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice and the Albany Field Office of the FBI announced Wednesday that a Delaware County man will serve 17 and half years in prison for using a cellphone to upload child porn to an online could storage account.

According to a news release, the DOJ says 26-year-old Daniel Miller of Stamford, N.Y. admitted that while on probation for being twice convicted in Schoharie County Court for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child in 2015 and sexual abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child in 2017, he uploaded images and videos of child pornography to his Dropbox account using a cellphone he was not permitted to have under the terms of his probation.

The DOJ says Miller is also facing a 15-year-term of supervised release which will begin after he serves his prison term. Additionally, the DOJ says he will have to register as a sex offender.

The DOJ notes that the case was investigated by the FBI, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, and the Delaware County Probation Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sahar L. Amandolare and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle.