Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98. Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green’s technical foul with 2:47 remaining. Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers, who pulled off their second consecutive road win after a 101-100 victory at New York on Sunday. Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia improved to 31-13 with its ninth victory in 10 games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Flyers dropped their third straight game. Joel Farabee scored his 14th goal and Sean Couturier added two goals late in the third. The Flyers are 4-8-1 in March. Goalie Carter Hart is just 2-5. The Flyers host the Rangers on Thursday and Friday, as they try and gain ground in the East.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move. Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances one Super Bowl title. The 36-year-old Flacco returns home. He grew up close to Philadelphia and went to high school in Audubon, New Jersey. Flacco played two seasons at the University of Delaware.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt sophomore forward Justin Champagnie is going to test the NBA waters. Champagnie was one of the bright spots for the Panthers (10-12), earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors after averaging 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Champagnie was the first Panther since DeJuan Blair in 2008-09 to average a double-double and the first Pitt player since Billy Knight in 1973-74 to average at least 18 points and 10 rebounds over the course of a season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson. The team gave Nelson permission to seek a trade partner last week but opted to release him outright after Nelson claimed on Twitter the team was holding him “hostage.” The 28-year-old Nelson was about to enter the final season of a three-year, $25.5 million deal he signed in 2019. Nelson and veteran Joe Haden have teamed up to become one of the better cornerback tandems in the NFL over the last two years. Nelson, however, became expendable when the team re-signed Cam Sutton to a two-year contract last week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders, who have won 11 of 13. Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.