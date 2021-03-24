Lawsuits mount for Nevada-based Real Water, amid FDA probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawsuits are mounting against a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand, Real Water, amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and accusations by more people in more states that it caused liver illness and other ailments. A Nevada man blamed the product for his liver transplant in September 2019, a federal class-action lawsuit was filed this week in Nevada, and another lawsuit in state court called the product unsafe and dangerous to human life. Company president Brent Jones has posted a message offering sympathy and concern. An attorney representing the company said Wednesday it is cooperating with the FDA probe. He declined to comment about the lawsuits.