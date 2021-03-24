Merkel, German governors to meet on virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with the 16 state governors for a quickly arranged meeting on the coronavirus pandemic. The news agency reported that Merkel and the state governors will meet virtually Wednesday. The leaders had met for hours on Monday and well into early Tuesday to discuss new measures on the pandemic as infection rates in the country are going up again. Among the most important measures decided on was a five-day lockdown on Easter to get the numbers down again. But that decision was met with lots of criticism and many questions on how extra holidays are legally possible.