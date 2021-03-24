Schorr Family Firehouse Stage offers film and panel with SUNY Broome about race and racism

(WBNG) -- The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage joined 12 other theatres across the country, in creating a film version of the play, Rhapsody in Black.

Rhapsody in Black, a show written and performed by Leland Gantt, premiered at the Firehouse Stage in 2015.

The show is a powerful personal narrative on subjects of racism, identity, and self-image, which was written to encourage an open conversation about the issues presented.

The film version of Rhapsody in Black was available to watch via live stream on the Goodwill Theatre website from March 14-20.

The Schorr Family Firehouse held a Live Virtual Q&A Panel Discussion, that was a safe space for community members to ask questions about the subjects in the show/film.

Dr. Carol Ross Scott, the Vice President for Student Development and Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY Broome, was one of several faculty members involved in the Panel Discussion.

Other members of the panel included: Leland Gantt, Dr. Kevin Drumm, President of SUNY Broome Community College, Dr. Karen Jones, inaugural Vice President for Diversity Equity and Inclusion at Binghamton University and Ms. Bebe Ross Coker, Community Activist, Founding Director, Black Heritage Educational/Theater Group; Playwright, Poet, and Lyricist.

SUNY Broome faculty members, Carla Michalak, Professor of Political Science and Civic Engagement Coordinator and Kathleen McKenna, Professor and Coordinator of the Collaborative Online International Learning Program, were also on the panel.

The Rhapsody in Black Panel Discussion can be viewed by visiting the Goodwill Theatre website here.

For more information on upcoming events at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, visit their Facebook page here.



