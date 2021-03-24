South Korea says North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure the Biden administration while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches that were conducted from an area on the North’s eastern coast. It didn’t immediately say whether the weapons were ballistic or how far they flew. Japan’s Defense Ministry says the North Korean weapons were possibly ballistic missiles and did not reach its waters. The launches came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons presumed to be cruise missiles over the weekend.