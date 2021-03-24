Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98. Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green’s technical foul with 2:47 remaining. Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers, who pulled off their second consecutive road win after a 101-100 victory at New York on Sunday. Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia improved to 31-13 with its ninth victory in 10 games.