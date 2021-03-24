Traffic Alert: Roadwork, accessibility improvements to begin in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Officials with the town of Union are asking motorists to use alternate routes as a roadwork and traffic construction project will be underway in Endwell.

From March 29 to July 30, work will be done at the Hooper Road and Watson Boulevard intersection.

Officials say the work includes an upgrade to all pedestrian facilities to current Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, reconstruction of curb ramps with transitions to existing sidewalks in each quadrant of the intersection, and adding crosswalks for each intersection crossing.

Officials say there will be pavement restoration and striping.