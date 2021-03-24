‘Uphill battle’: On Equal Pay Day, local organizations stress change needs to happen

(WBNG) -- March 24 is Equal Pay Day and one local organization calls the fight for equal pay an "uphill battle."

The YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County explain that the fight for equal pay is a conversation that has been happening for years and that it shouldn't have to continue.

They say change should have already happened by now.

"We should not be having this conversation," said Carole Coppens, Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County. "We've been having this conversation for decades and as long as there's gender bias and discrimination in pretty much every social system it's going to be that way."

The YWCA adds that, because of the pandemic, many women, and especially women of color, have lost their income. Women of color, they say, have already been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

"Most of the jobs that were lost in the pandemic -- and not been recovered -- are held by women and women of color," explained Coppens. "Those are the jobs in the service sector, the restaurants, the hotels, entertainment."

The YWCA also calls for women to be more financially literate, adding that many women who have to take care of households can struggle with budgeting.

They also say the best way to create change is to continue to educate oneself and to advocate, like holding local representatives accountable.