US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter ‘aggressive’ China

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and Europe are stepping up cooperation to respond to what the U.S. calls “aggressive and coercive” behavior by China. It comes days after the U.S. and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Brussels holding talks at NATO and with senior European Union officials. Blinken said Wednesday he wants to work with the U.S.’s partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”