Vestal School District transitioning elementary to 4 days a weeks, parents file lawsuit pushing for 5

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Elementary school students in the Vestal School District are heading back to school in person four days a week. Some parents are saying that's not enough, and they've filed a lawsuit to turn up the pressure.

"We're looking forward to getting the kids back," said Superintendent Jeffrey Ahearn. "We're hopeful we'll have good weather and the kids will be having fun getting off the bus.

The new plan involves sending elementary school students back four days a week, with one day remote, middle and high school schedules will not change at least for now.

Additionally, the school district will relax social distancing guidelines from six to three feet, with barriers. They say this is in response to relaxed guidance from the CDC as well as the fact that more of the school's faculty and staff have gotten the vaccine.

"More of our adult staff, especially in Vestal itself is getting vaccinated, as well as the medical studies that our kids are not as susceptible," he said.

Updated guidance from the CDC recommends three-foot spacing rather than six but says the effectiveness of plastic barriers is unclear.

This comes as one group of parents have officially filed a lawsuit against the school, as well as Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman.

Attorney Carl Schwartz says the suit is to pressure the district to bring students back full time and get everyone on the same page as far as what guidelines are being followed.

It also cites the toll remote learning has taken on students' mental health, something that parents involved have said the district is not taking into account in their decision making.

In the past, the district has argued that they are following Broome County Health Department guidelines, resulting in a different interpretation than schools that were strictly following the state's guidance.

The Broome County Executive's Office responded to the lawsuit, telling 12 News:

“We have just been served with this litigation. Typically we do not discuss pending litigation, however looking at the allegations we do not believe there is any merit to the allegations regarding the County. Broome County follows New York State Guidance. The County Attorney’s office will be responding to the complaint when appropriate.”

The district told 12 News they can't comment on the lawsuit, but issued a statement defending their handling of the pandemic, and stressing that they do recognize the toll remote learning has taken on students:

"We can assert that the District has not been served with any lawsuit papers, nor have we been advised of any lawsuit. The District has been working since this pandemic began a year ago to protect our students and staff through a fluid situation that has changed from not only week to week, but day to day, with regards to guidelines and protocols recommended by national, state, and county health departments....We have been attuned to the social and emotional ramifications for our students and our staff have worked together in all of our schools as a team to alleviate this stress for our students, staff, and parents. School counselors, teachers,

administrators, and even our SROs have stepped up to reach out and check in with our families throughout the summer and continuing this school year. We are endeavoring to balance the concerns of families on all sides of the spectrum, and we continue to reassess the situation as more people become vaccinated and we move closer to fully reopening."

Schwartz says he and the parents involved are encouraged by the move to four days but will continue placing legal pressure on the district and other officials until students are back full time.

"Kids need to be in school so their parents can be out working the five days a week," he said. "If you can get them in school for four days, we don't see why we can't be there for five, but as long as the district continues moving in that direction it's a win-win,"

One parent involved in the lawsuit told 12 News they were frustrated that the district seemed to be a step or two behind the curve when compared to other districts and current CDC guidance, but like Schwartz felt encouraged by the progress.

"Our kids are lonely, isolated, unmotivated, and not engaging with the curriculum the way they have been in years past. They need to be in school in person ASAP. I'm optimistic that we will get there - but we aren't there yet," he said.

Ahearn says the district moving to four days a week is the next step in their plan to ultimately be back full time by the end of the school year.

"Right now we're getting them back four days a week and once we have all of our schedules in place, and health and safety measures we'll be looking to go to five days a week," he said.

The school district says they'll soon be sending out a survey to middle and high school parents to begin the process of transitioning those students to a four-day schedule. A similar survey was sent out to elementary school parents earlier this month.

You can view the district's updated reopening plan by clicking here.