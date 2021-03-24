Waverly man to serve 10 years in prison for attempted online enticement of a child

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice, along with the Albany Field Office of the FBI, announced Tuesday that a Waverly man was sentenced to 124 months in prison for attempted online-enticement of a minor.

According to a news release from the DOJ, 39-year-old Jacob Gorman pleaded guilty to exchanging text messages with an undercover officer that he believed was the mother of a 9-year-old girl between Aug. 11 and 27, 2020.

The DOJ said Gorman showed an interest in meeting and engaging in sex acts with the child. On Aug. 27, 2020, he negotiated a price to pay to engage in sex acts with her and drove to a spot in Broome County to meet and have sex with the child, the DOJ said. He was then encountered by police and arrested.

According to the news release, Gorman is also facing a 15-year term of supervised release; which will begin after he is released from prison, and ordered to pay a fine of $100 special assessment. Additionally, Gorman will have to register as a sex offender, the DOJ says.

The case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-Sate Child Exploitation Task Force.