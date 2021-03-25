Police: Suspect arrested in Columbus Park shooting is 14

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities say they arrested a 14-year-old male from Binghamton that police say is the suspect in a shooting at Columbus Park that wounded two people Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, the Binghamton Police Department says the 14-year-old suspect was found at an address on West End Avenue. Police say the suspect was wanted on an attempted murder warrant in connection to an incident on Jan. 11, 2021 at 225 Robinson St. where several shots were fired.

Police say charges for the Columbus Park incident are expected. The suspect was arraigned and remanded to a secure detention facility.

Additionally, Binghamton Police noted that 31-year-old Tyrell McBride of Binghamton, the father of the 14-year-old suspect, was taken into custody on a bench warrant issued by the Broome County Court of burglary in the second degree.

McBride has been remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Of the two people shot Tuesday night, one suffered gunshots wounds to their legs and the other suffered a gunshot wound to their wrist. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening.

On Wednesday, a dramatic video of the shooting at the park was shared with 12 News. In the video, you can hear five gunshots before around a dozen people flee the park. A white car can be seen speeding out of the park onto the street after the shots rang out.

Also on Wednesday, Binghamton Police announced that they would offer a $1,000 reward for information that led to the suspect's arrest.