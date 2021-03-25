Active weather on the way Friday

Tonight: Chance of rain and perhaps a storm. Chance of rain is 60%. Low: 53-58

Friday: 70% chance of showers. Thunder possible. Any thundershowers/storms could be gusty. A brief tornado is possible. The chance of a tornado is very low and mainly well northeast of Binghamton. Temperatures fall into the 50s west to east in the afternoon. Windy. Winds could gust 35-45mph with higher gusts over higher terrain. Temperatures drop into the 40s by evening. High: 64-68





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Some rain showers drift through the area tonight. There may be enough instability to allow an isolated storm or two to form from morning into the early afternoon. Any storms that do develop could produce gusty, possibly damaging winds. A brief tornado is also possible, especially well northeast of Binghamton, where the SPC has introduced a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. THE OVERALL CHANCE OF A BRIEF TORNADO IS VERY LOW, BUT IT IS NOT ZERO. MARGINAL is a 1 out of 5 in terms of severe risk; with 1 being the lowest risk. See the forecast video for the overall severe weather threat.

