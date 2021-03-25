After silence strike, Myanmar protests again met with force

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against last month’s military takeover in Myanmar have returned to the streets in large numbers. Thursday’s protests came a day after a “silence strike,” in which people were urged to stay home and businesses to close for the day. Security forces sought Thursday to break up some protests by force, and injuries were reported among the demonstrators. Other protests proceeded peacefully, including in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and on a smaller scale in neighborhoods of Yangon, the biggest. An online news service based in eastern Myanmar reported four staff members were detained Wednesday night, including its publisher and editor. It’s the junta’s latest attack on press freedom.