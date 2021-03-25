Animals are being returned to shelters as people return to work

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dogs and cats are being returned to shelters like the Broome County Humane Society as the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel nears.

Many people adopted pets during the height of the pandemic, but as they return to work in-person, they don't have the time or energy to care for their pet.

Amberly Ondria is the shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society. She said that people need to take certain steps before adopting a pet.

"Research. Definitely knowing the breed that you're getting into and the things that they need. So just really focusing on a breed that will fit your lifestyle," she said.

While some people are returning their pets, Ondria said they are being adopted just as quickly. She said that prior to the pandemic, dogs would spend an average of 35 days before being adopted. "Fast forward to now, a year later, our average stay for dogs is about 9.6 days, which is incredible," she said.