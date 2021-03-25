Asian markets push higher despite tech sell-off on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a broad decline on Wall Street led by selling of tech heavyweights like Facebook and Apple. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.9% on Thursday, while other regional benchmarks were modestly higher. Oil prices fell back after surging 6% on Wednesday on concerns over disruptions to shipping from a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5%, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week. Stock investors are keeping an eye on Washington, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers about efforts to speed the recovery.