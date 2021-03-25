Biden: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will likely seek reelection in 2024, but the 78-year-old Democrat is leaving open the possibility of stepping aside after one term. Biden addressed his political future Thursday during a wide-ranging news conference, the first of his young presidency. He says: “My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.” He later pushed back against a reporter’s suggestion that his 2024 plans were decided. “I said that is my expectation,” Biden said. “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.” At 78, Biden is the oldest person to assume the presidency.