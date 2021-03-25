Binghamton man found guilty of 2 felonies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a news release, a Broome County jury found Thomas E. Jenne of Binghamton guilty on four counts of aggravated family offense and four counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, all felonies.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office said on four separate occasions in 2020, Jenne contacted an individual in willful violation of a court order of protection.

The District Attorney's Office said Jenne will be sentenced on May 28, 2021, to a state prison sentence.

Of the trial, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak said, “It is vital to victims and the court system, that individuals be held accountable for intentionally violation judicial orders."