EU top diplomats in Libya to support interim authorities

CAIRO (AP) — The foreign ministers of France, Italy and Germany have arrived in Tripoli to show their support to Libya’s newly elected transitional authorities, who are expected to lead the war-stricken country through general elections end of 2021. All three foreign ministers stressed Thursday that foreign fighters and mercenaries should immediately leave the country in order to ensure the full implementation a ceasefire agreement inked in October. The oil-rich country was in recent years split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. EU top diplomats also stressed the need to reopen the country’s mediterranean coastal road linking the east and the west.