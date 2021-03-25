EU’s top court rejects effort to force tougher climate rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court definitively rejected an effort by a Scandinavian youth group and eight families around the world to force the EU to set more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The court’s decision Thursday was based on procedural grounds that the plaintiffs were not “individually” affected by Europe’s general climate policy. Families from Kenya, Fiji, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Romania and the Swedish Sami Youth organization launched the legal action in 2018. They wanted the EU to scrap its climate legislation and introduce more ambitious emissions cuts. After the case was filed, the EU proposed deeper emissions reductions.