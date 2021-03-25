Farmworkers fight shaped California attorney general nominee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nominee for state attorney general grew up in the farmworkers movement of the 1970s. Rob Bonta’s parents worked alongside legendary labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta after his mother came to the United States in 1965 from the Philippines. His father marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama. Bonta said his parents are his heroes and called them “fierce forces of fairness” that have influenced his values. Bonta, known as a criminal justice reformer, would be the first Filipino American to serve as California’s attorney general if he is confirmed by the Legislature.