Former Google CEO gives $150M for research in biology, AI

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, have given $150 million to establish a center that aims to battle diseases with a mix of biological and data science studies. The center will be named after the Schmidts, and be based at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Massachusetts. The institute said on Thursday the convergence of the two fields will create a “new era of biology.” The research facility also announced it received an additional $150 million contribution from The Broad Foundation. That charity was founded by philanthropists Eli and Edythe L. Broad, the couple who helped create the institute in 2003.