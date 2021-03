Jim Nantz’s familiar introduction of “Hello friends” will continue to be heard on CBS. Nantz and CBS Sports reached agreement on a new deal Thursday. The 61-year old Nantz has been with CBS since 1985. He has been the lead announcer for the NCAA Tournament since 1991 and has worked the Masters since 1986. He has also been the lead voice for the network’s coverage of the NFL since 2002 and called his seventh Super Bowl last month.