Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely

9:23 pm National News from the Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, which not long ago had among the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some public health experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. The resurgence is being fueled by loosened restrictions, a more infectious variant and pandemic fatigue. While rising vaccination rates provide protection for seniors, the upswing is boosting hospitalizations among younger adults and threatening in-person instruction at schools. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s a “stark reminder that this virus is still very real.” But she doesn’t plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining and sports that were eased in recent months.

Associated Press

